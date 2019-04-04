FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted out of Memphis for multiple counts of sex trafficking was located and arrested Wednesday night in Fort Worth.

Kendrich Naylor, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force (NTFTF), and Fort Worth Police.

“The Marshals Service has a vast network of fugitive task forces throughout the nation. This unparalleled network of state, and local law enforcement partners ensures that fugitives from justice will face justice no matter where they run,” said Richard Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas.

His case out of Memphis attracted media attention when two women flagged down police officers and alleged Naylor forced them to perform sex acts for money under coercion. An associate of Naylor’s was arrested soon after, but Naylor evaded capture and fled the state.

He was arrested in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Trail in Fort Worth. He was taken to the to Tarrant County Jail and will await extradition back to Tennessee.