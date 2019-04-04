Comments
MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – More than 540 million records about Facebook users were publicly exposed on Amazon’s cloud computing service, according to a cybersecurity research firm. A report out Wednesday by UpGuard said two third-party Facebook app developers posted the records in plain sight, causing yet another major data breach for the world’s biggest social network.
MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – More than 540 million records about Facebook users were publicly exposed on Amazon’s cloud computing service, according to a cybersecurity research firm. A report out Wednesday by UpGuard said two third-party Facebook app developers posted the records in plain sight, causing yet another major data breach for the world’s biggest social network.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊