KEENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers in Keene, south of Fort Worth, busted a drug operation during a three-day investigation.

The officers posed for pictures with everything they confiscated including meth, ecstasy, marijuana, two firearms as well as a “large amount of cash.”

Keen Police said one of those weapons was stolen.

Officers stopped multiple cars leaving a house. They arrested three people.

Police also got a warrant to be able to seize items that were in a safe inside the house.