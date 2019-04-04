



A student at Saegert Elementary School in Killeen who was hospitalized after contracting pneumococcal meningitis, one of the deadliest bacterial forms of the disease, has passed away, Killeen ISD officials told KWTX-TV

“We are deeply saddened to report that the Saegert Elementary School student (a second grader) diagnosed with a form of bacterial meningitis has passed away,” the district said in a statement Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and teachers of the student.”

The district said counseling teams are on-hand to help students, reminding parents, “The school is safe and no other cases of meningitis were reported.”

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft sent emails Tuesday to parents of students at Saegert, according to the TV station, after the district was advised that the student was hospitalized.

The district sent in a team of experts to deep clean all the surfaces in the school using a hospital-grade disinfectant.

The student rode a bus to school and the bus was also cleaned with a hospital-grade disinfectant Tuesday night, the district said.

District officials say they aren’t sure where the student contracted the disease.

Waco family physician Dr. Tim Martindale told the TV station he hasn’t seen a case like this in years.

“In general, any 8-year-old has had several vaccines already against this disease, and so that specific bug has been vaccinated and most children are almost thoroughly protected from it,” Martindale said.

“It’s very rare nowadays to have bacterial meningitis.”

“Meningitis is a close-contact illness, if you’re simply in the same building, the likelihood of you getting that illness is extremely low,” said Martindale.

Common symptoms of bacterial meningitis in children include fever, rash, headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, chills, muscle and joint pain, and abdominal pain.

“Anyone with a significant reason to suspect their child might have meningitis – I’d skip the doctor and head straight to the emergency room,” said Martindale.

Meningitis is spread through the air by coughing, sneezing, kissing or sharing anything by mouth.

“The average time to develop after exposure is three to five days, so by Monday, no one needs to worry about that exposure, probably,” said Martindale.

Bacterial meningitis can be severe, is potentially deadly, and may also result in brain damage, hearing loss, amputation or learning disabilities, the Texas Department of State Health Services says.

“Meningitis is one of the scarier things any doctor has to deal with, because while many are ‘ok’ with viral cases, when it’s a bacterial meningitis, there’s the concern that this can be quick and lethal,” said Martindale.