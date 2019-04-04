NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Longhorns (21-16) defeated the Lipscomb University Bison (28-8) in the NIT Title game at Madison Square Garden Thursday night, 81-66.
Dylan Osetkowski led the way for the Longhorns with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Dylan Osetkowski #21 of the Texas Longhorns attempts a layup during the first half of the game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Madison Square Garden on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Kerwin Roach II #12 of the Texas Longhorns reacts with teammate Dylan Osetkowski #21 during the first half of the game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Madison Square Garden on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
More to come.
