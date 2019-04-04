Filed Under:Bison, Lipscomb University, NCAA, NIT Championship, NIT Tournament, Shaka Smart, Texas Longhorns, Texas men's basketball

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) –  The Texas Longhorns (21-16) defeated the Lipscomb University Bison (28-8) in the NIT Title game at Madison Square Garden Thursday night, 81-66.

Dylan Osetkowski led the way for the Longhorns with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Dylan Osetkowski #21 of the Texas Longhorns attempts a layup during the first half of the game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Madison Square Garden on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kerwin Roach II #12 of the Texas Longhorns reacts with teammate Dylan Osetkowski #21 during the first half of the game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Madison Square Garden on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

More to come.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

