  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burns, Chemical Fire, Crosby Texas, Deadly Fire, explosion, fire, Harris County, Houston fire, Houston News, KMCO, lawsuit, Texas News


HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A worker injured in a fire this week at a Harris County chemical plant is suing the company for more than $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday is believed to be the first submitted on behalf of a worker injured in Tuesday’s deadly fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

(credit: KTRK)

Randy Villaloboz says in the suit he suffered severe injuries and mental anguish, and claims KMCO failed to properly train employees or maintain a safe work environment.

Villaloboz and another worker were injured in the fire. On April 3 officials identified the worker killed as James Earl Mangum.

Authorities have not released the cause of the blaze.

An email message sent to the company seeking a response was not immediately answered.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s