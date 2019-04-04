



— A worker injured in a fire this week at a Harris County chemical plant is suing the company for more than $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday is believed to be the first submitted on behalf of a worker injured in Tuesday’s deadly fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

Randy Villaloboz says in the suit he suffered severe injuries and mental anguish, and claims KMCO failed to properly train employees or maintain a safe work environment.

Villaloboz and another worker were injured in the fire. On April 3 officials identified the worker killed as James Earl Mangum.

Authorities have not released the cause of the blaze.

An email message sent to the company seeking a response was not immediately answered.

