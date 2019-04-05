Filed Under:Denton Police, DFW News, I-35W, Multi-Vehicle Crash, traffic backup

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten vehicles were involved in a crash on I-35W near Post Oak in Denton according to Denton Police Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 5:00 p.m. hour.

10-vehicle crash in Denton on I-35W near Post Oak (Chopper 11)

Police said several people were taken to a hospital, but there is no word yet on their conditions.

The highway will be shut down for “an unknown amount of time,” police said.

The traffic backup goes all the way to the I-35E and I-35W split, approximately 11 miles.

Traffic backup from 10-vehicle crash in Denton on I-35W near Post Oak (Chopper 11)

A hazardous materials team was on the scene cleaning up fuel spills.

 

