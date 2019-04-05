WEATHERDENSE FOG ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, DFW News, Fatal Accident, i-45, Interstate-45, Wilmer, Wrong Way, wrong way accident, Wrong-Way Crash, Wrong-Way Driver


DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Breaking news out of southern Dallas County this morning where northbound Interstate-45 in Wilmer is completely shut down.

At least two people are dead after a driver going the wrong-way crashed around 4:30 a.m.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Witnesses say that vehicle caught fire after the crash and people inside were trapped.

At least two other vehicles were involved in the accident, that happened near Pleasant Run Road.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

