



– Breaking news out of southern Dallas County this morning where northbound Interstate-45 in Wilmer is completely shut down.

At least two people are dead after a driver going the wrong-way crashed around 4:30 a.m.

Witnesses say that vehicle caught fire after the crash and people inside were trapped.

At least two other vehicles were involved in the accident, that happened near Pleasant Run Road.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.