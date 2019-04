DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide Detectives say a body pulled out of Mountain Creek Lake this week is too decomposed to identify.

A kayaker found the body Wednesday afternoon and called 911.

The unidentified person was brought ashore by Dallas Fire Rescue. Neither the identity, race or sex of the victim could not be determined at this time.

An unexplained death report was generated pending a ruling from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.