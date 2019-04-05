DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Boeing said Friday it is cutting production of its grounded Max airliner this month to focus on fixing flight-control software and getting the planes back in the air.

The company said starting in mid-April it will cut production of the 737 Max from 52 to 42 planes per month.

Boeing had already suspended deliveries of the Max after regulators around the world grounded the jet following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

In each case, preliminary reports say faulty sensor readings erroneously triggered an anti-stall system that pushed the plane’s nose down.

Pilots of each plane struggled in vain to regain control over the automated system. In all, 346 people died in the crashes.

Regarding the software issue, a Boeing spokesman called it a “relatively minor issue” and said the plane maker already has a fix in the works.

The spokesman, Charles Bickers, said the latest issue is not part of flight-control software that Boeing has been working to upgrade for months.

That software, known by its acronym MCAS, is suspected in two recent deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that led regulators to ground the plane worldwide last month.

