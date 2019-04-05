



– One month before the May 4 election, eight of the nine Dallas mayoral candidates on the ballot submitted their campaign finance reports.

While Democratic State Representative Eric Johnson raised the most money between January 1 and March 25 — $524,134 — philanthropist Lynn McBee has raised the most money since entering the race on December 7 — $633,685. That amount includes $375,760 she raised between January 1 and March 25.

McBee has the most cash on-hand, $680,041, which includes a $350,000 loan.

Johnson’s campaign finance report shows he has a total of $838,958 on-hand, but that includes funds remaining in his state office holder account. His campaign announced he has $432,552 remaining in his city account after spending $150,509 on the mayoral race this year.

McBee spent $292,305 during period between January 1 and March 25.

Records show Dallas Independent School District Trustee Miguel Solis raised the second highest amount of money between January 1 and March 25 — $415,662. He spent $136,217 and has $265,275 remaining in his campaign account.

Design District developer Mike Ablon raised $340,831 during that same period, bringing his total since entering the race November 21 to $445,281. He has spent more than any other candidate, $707,816 and has $57,628 left in contributions. Ablon loaned his campaign $100,000.

Attorney Regina Montoya, who chaired Mayor Mike Rawlings’ task force on poverty, raised $332,382 between January 1 and March 25, bringing her total since entering the race November 28 to $418,057. She spent $342,753 in 2019, and has $151,427 in her account, which includes a $151,000 loan.

Businessman and former Dallas Housing Authority Chairman Albert Black raised $112,018 between January 1 and March 25, bringing his total to $389,661 since he entered the race July 1. He spent $203,538 this year and records show he has $0 remaining in his campaign account.

Councilman Scott Griggs raised $224,854 during the January 1-March 25 period while spending $97,353. He has $109,914 in his account.

Former Republican State Representative Jason Villalba raised $55,426 and spent $44,240 between January 1 and March 25. He has $17,259 remaining.

Alyson Kennedy, a socialist candidate for president in 2016, did not file her campaign report by Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

