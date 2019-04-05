DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pregnant woman is in serious condition after being shot in the neck late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 10000 block of Waterbury Drive in Pleasant Grove. Police say there were nine people inside a house on the street, including four children, when the shooting happened.

According to investigators, someone approached the house and a man inside went to the door, but quickly went back in when he saw the person outside.

The gunman stood outside and opened fire on the house. More than 20 rounds were fired, littering the street with shell casings.

The pregnant woman was looking outside a window when she was shot. No one else inside the house was injured.

Police continue searching for the triggerman, but so far haven’t named any suspects.