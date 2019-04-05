WEATHERDENSE FOG ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Neck, pleasant grove, Pregnant, pregnant woman, shot in the neck, woman shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pregnant woman is in serious condition after being shot in the neck late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 10000 block of Waterbury Drive in Pleasant Grove. Police say there were nine people inside a house on the street, including four children, when  the shooting happened.

According to investigators, someone approached the house and a man inside went to the door, but quickly went back in when he saw the person outside.

The gunman stood outside and opened fire on the house. More than 20 rounds were fired, littering the street with shell casings.

The pregnant woman was looking outside a window when she was shot. No one else inside the house was injured.

Police continue searching for the triggerman, but so far haven’t named any suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s