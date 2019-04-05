



– All of the northbound lanes of Interstate-45 in southern Dallas County were shutdown for hours after a deadly accident early Friday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff’s say one person is dead after a driver going the wrong way crashed in Wilmer, near Pleasant Run Road, around 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the driver headed the wrong-way on the highway was critically injured and is being treated at Baylor Hospital.

The innocent driver hit in the crash is also in critical condition. The passenger in their car was killed. Witnesses said that vehicle caught fire after the crash and at least one person was trapped inside.

A third vehicle crashed on the side of the highway as they tried to avoid the first accident.

I-45 was closed for more than three hours while police investigated.