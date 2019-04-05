



Once considered one of the most influential leaders in Dallas, former Mayor Pro Tem and council member Dwaine Caraway is awaiting sentencing in one of the city’s biggest bribery and corruption scandals.

Caraway plead guilty last year to charges related to a bribery scheme in which he admitted to accepting more than $450,000. Now he faces up to seven years in federal prison under the terms of a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to delay Friday’s sentencing until Caraway could testify as a key witness in another bribery case linked to former Dallas council member Carolyn Davis.

The judge denied the request and said sentencing will proceed. However, Caraway’s assistance will be taken into account. She said prosecutors can always come back at a later date and ask for a reduction in sentence.