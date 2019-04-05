DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating all things Dirk Nowitzki over the next week as the legendary player wraps up his 21st season in Dallas.

Many fans, players and coaches around the NBA suspect Nowitzki will retire after this season, although he hasn’t said so himself.

Throughout the season, fans in other NBA cities have paused to give Nowitzki standing ovations in what they believed would be their final time to see him play.

Here’s what’s happening in downtown and the American Airlines Center:

41.21.1. AUGMENTED REALITY WALL IN DOWNTOWN DALLAS

The back of the YMCA building (601 N Akard), which can be seen from the intersection of Field Street and Ross Avenue, has been taken over with an incredible 68’ x 193’ Dirk Nowitzki mural and augmented reality activation. Fans are directed to Mavs.com/AR to access instructions and once activated, Dirk comes to life with 21 shots from all 21 of his historic seasons.

The creative and technology studio Groove Jones produced the AR experience, with creative direction from the Dallas Mavericks, by taking both photo and video assets to bring the animation to life. The wallscape will be active through April 13th and fans are encouraged to share their experiences through social media using the hashtag #mavsAR.

For more information on the wallscape, please visit Mavs.com/AR.

EXCLUSIVE DIRK CELEBRATION COLLECTION FROM THE HANGAR AND DALLASMAVS.SHOP

The Hangar and dallasmavs.shop will feature an exclusive merchandise collection celebrating Dirk with 41.21.1. apparel and novelties including t-shirts, caps, canvases, commemorative patches, decals and more. The only place to find official 41.21.1. merchandise is at Mavs Hangar stores inside American Airlines Center or at dallasmavs.shop.

In addition to the new merchandise collection, 1,000 Limited Edition Nike Dirk MVP Swingman Jerseys arrived this week to be sold exclusively on dallasmavs.shop and at Mavs Hangar stores. The Dirk MVP Swingman Jersey is one of seven player jerseys created by Nike for current active league MVPs who have taken their game to another level. The jersey is black on black on black and incorporates matte satin twill, laser perforation and a metallic ink swoosh.

The Dirk MVP Swingman is available now at dallasmavs.shop and at the arena Mavs Hangar stores in time for the game tonight, Friday, April 5th.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9: MAVS VS SUNS AT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

Party Starts: 5:30pm

Doors: 6:00pm/ Tipoff: 7:30pm

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to walk the blue carpet on Victory Plaza for the final home game of the season. In addition, fans without tickets to the game can join in on the fun by visiting the ESPN tent or listening to ESPN leading-up to the game for a chance to win last-minute tickets. DJ Joe Ramirez will be spinning tunes and the Budweiser Build-A-Bar (for all patrons 21+) will open at 5:30pm, the FOX Sports Southwest pre-game broadcast will be LIVE on the plaza beginning at 6:30pm and several activities will be available for the entire family including photo booths, a sign-making station, face painters and more.

At the game, each fan will receive a Limited Edition Dirk t-shirt sponsored by 5miles, a commemorative game ticket and a Dirk Build-A-Head.

The first 3,000 kids in the doors at AAC will receive a free Dirk jersey sponsored by AT&T, and the first 7,000 adults (21+) will receive a free lanyard at doors presented by Budweiser.

13,000 fans will receive a Dirk poster at exits sponsored by Panini.

The DIRKBURGER and DIRKWURST are both back by popular demand for the month of April at American Airlines Center.

The DIRKWURST, with German mustard and pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun, will be sold out on the Plaza prior to the game for $15 and includes a Mavs branded koozie, chips and choice of a 16oz Budweiser or bottled water.

The DIRKBURGER, still the most popular burger sold at AAC, is a 1/3 LB Burger with jalapeno beer cheese, bacon onion marmalade, arugula and mustard horseradish aioli on a Bavarian pretzel bun served with French Fries and will be sold for $14 in Valor Burger and Bar.

For those without tickets to the game: HERO, the new bar and entertainment center open on Victory Plaza, will showcase the game and celebrate Dirk for all MFFLs for free, located at 3090 Olive Street on the west side of Victory Plaza following the Party on the Plaza.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10: MAVS VS SPURS

DALLAS MAVERICKS OFFICIAL WATCH-PART (3090 OLIVE STREET)

Party Starts: 6:00pm

All MFFLs in the DFW area who want to celebrate Dirk and his legendary 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks are invited to join the Mavs at HERO on Victory Plaza for a watch party presented by Budweiser.

Mavs ManiAACs and Dancers will make appearances and DJ Joe Ramirez will spin tunes and raffle off autographed items and memorabilia.

The event is free and open to the public (21+).