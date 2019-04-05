MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested three church pastors for allegedly tying up and using an extension cord to beat a confession out of a child.

It happened three weeks ago at The Church – A Place of Worship for All Nations in Mesquite.

Police investigators reviewed evidence and conducted interviews to determine that the three church pastors, Deborah Ann Graham, 64, David Asa Graham, 24, and Tonya Hill, 46, committed two criminal offenses: Unlawful Restraint and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity by committing an Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

All three suspects were arrested at their home in Allen.

Investigators have identified properties/addresses in other cities in Rockwall County and Collin County that are associated with the church. Investigators are not currently aware of any other victims.

If parents think their children were also harmed by the suspects, they can call the Mesquite Police Department at 972.285.6336.