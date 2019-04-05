



– It’s been two months since Weltzin Garcia, 25, vanished with her estranged boyfriend, Alfonso Hernandez, 28. Hernandez was found dead days later in White Rock Lake.

Garcia’s family suspected she was the victim of a murder-suicide when her estranged boyfriend’s body was found in the lake 12 days after her car was found here abandoned.

But now, her twin sister Atziry, no longer believes that.

She believes Welztin Garcia, who went missing on February 5, is alive and Atziry is pushing authorities to do more to find her.

She said her family is frustrated with the progress of the police investigation since Welztin and Hernandez disappeared.

Her car was found abandoned in a White Rock Lake parking lot.

Hernandez was the father of Weltzin’s two children.

Even though he had recently allegedly assaulted Weltzin, her sister no longer believes he harmed her based on messages on her phone that was found with his body.

She believes her sister was kidnapped and he was killed trying to protect her.

“People go missing every day and girls go missing every day and they don’t know where they are,” Atziry Garcia said. “Maybe my sister is one of those girls that was taken against her will and doing sex trafficking.”

Grand Prairie Police and says they’ve been using every resources at their disposal to search for Weltzin.

Weltzin’s family has consulted with private detectives and even psychics.

Meantime, the discovery of an unidentified woman’s body in Mountain Creek Lake on Wednesday has the family’s attention.

“It hurts when they say they found a dead body, maybe that’s your sister,” said Atziry. “They are not sensitive enough to understand what I’m going through.”