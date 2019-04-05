



– A 31-year-old man is facing charges after officials say he attacked two sheriff’s deputies when they answered a call about a verbal disturbance.

According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, the department was called because of an argument a couple was having about a teenager being suspended from school.

Sheriff Akin said when a deputy arrived and attempted to make an arrest “he was assaulted by the angry male.” That man, later identified as Terrance Boden, continued fighting with the deputy and at one point choked the lawman.

The commotion caught the attention of a neighbor who then witnessed the fight and called 911 to get help.

A second deputy arrived at the scene and Sheriff Akin said he too was assaulted in some manner. Ultimately, one or both of the deputies was able to use a taser gun on Boden and take him into custody.

Boden is now charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Attempted Capital Murder.

Both of the deputies, whose names have not been released, were injured and required hospital treatment.

Sheriff Akin says this is the third attack on a Wise County deputy in the past seven days.