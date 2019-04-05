  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, assault on a peace officer, Attempted Capital Murder, deputy attacked, deputy sheriff, DFW News, Terrance Boden, Texas Deputy, Wise County, Wise County Sheriff, Wise County Sheriff's Department, wise county sheriff's office
(credit: Sheriff Lane Akin/Wise County Sheriff's Office)


WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 31-year-old man is facing charges after officials say he attacked two sheriff’s deputies when they answered a call about a verbal disturbance.

According to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin, the department was called because of an argument a couple was having about a teenager being suspended from school.

Sheriff Akin said when a deputy arrived and attempted to make an arrest “he was assaulted by the angry male.” That man, later identified as Terrance Boden, continued fighting with the deputy and at one point choked the lawman.

Terrance Boden is charged with assault on peace officer and attempted capital murder. (credit: Sheriff Lane Akin/Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

The commotion caught the attention of a neighbor who then witnessed the fight and called 911 to get help.

A second deputy arrived at the scene and Sheriff Akin said he too was assaulted in some manner. Ultimately, one or both of the deputies was able to use a taser gun on Boden and take him into custody.

Boden is now charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Attempted Capital Murder.

Both of the deputies, whose names have not been released, were injured and required hospital treatment.

Sheriff Akin says this is the third attack on a Wise County deputy in the past seven days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s