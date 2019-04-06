



– Last year a Texas woman was arrested, accused of selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters to settle a drug debt.

This week Esmerelda Garza, of Corpus Christi, was convicted of three counts of selling or purchasing a child.

Officials had been executing a drug warrant when they found a 7-year-old who had been sold for $2,500. It was then they learned that two girls, ages 2 and 3 at the time, were also in the process of being sold.

Garza, who was also convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child, accepted a plea deal of six years for selling her children and two years for the other charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

A Child Protective Services (CPS) case is pending.