BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) – Late Saturday night emergency crews were still on the scene where an explosion and fire completely destroyed a home in Benbrook.

Fire investigators say the expansive home, near FM 1187 and Bella Flora, was unoccupied, but workers were there remodeling.

Tarrant County Deputy Fire Marshal Keith Ebel said, “They [workers] were renovating the home and they were using some kind of lacquer to either varnish the cabinets or something and it found an ignition source in the vapors and the vapors caused the explosion and resulted in a fire.”

Ebel said the area is very rural and doesn’t have fire hydrants. At last check, some 10,000 gallons of water had been brought in by shuttle tankers to fight the blaze.

The lack of water did more than just make fighting the flames more difficult. “It’s a huge challenge on an investigation, because it’s gonna burn more,” Ebel said. “We’re gonna have more damage before we can get water on it.”

At it’s peak the fire reached 3-alarms. The Benbrook Fire Department received help from other agencies including White Settlement.

One person received non-life threatening injuries

There is no natural gas in the area — all homes run off propane.

