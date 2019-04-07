DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot and taken to hospitals in private vehicles at what people on the scene said was an after-prom party.

Dallas Police said numerous shots were fired shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of S. Lamar Street in South Dallas.

Police do not know the victims’ conditions, but said detectives from the non-fatal shoot team are investigating.

A CBS 11 News videographer saw at least 20 shell casings on the ground.

At this point it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.