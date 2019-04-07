



– Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sat down with CBS 11 Sports Director Bill Jones to discuss all things Dirk Nowitzki as the Mavericks approach their final home game of the season on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.

Nowitzki still has not said if he is retiring at the end of the season, but a lot of fans and players around the NBA seem to think this is it.

“It’s bitter-sweet for him. He’s enjoying all the attention and respect he’s getting, but for all of us, Father Time is undefeated (laughs),” Cuban said. “He’s nervous, excited, looking forward to it (final home game of the season).”

Cuban said it’s been great watching Nowitzki become an NBA superstar but it’s also been rewarding seeing him go from a “geeky kid” to a dad, husband and someone who gets out in the community and has an impact

“Dirk’s just a good, good guy. He’s got a heart of gold. He’s a guy you want your sister to marry, your daughter to date. He’s just a good guy who happens to be a phenomenal basketball player.”

Does Cuban have the next Dirk Nowitzki in rookie Luka Doncic?

Could the Mavericks make a deep playoff run next year and Cuban run for President at the same time?

