ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Rangers have placed first baseman Ronald Guzman on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Ronald Guzman #11 of the Texas Rangers is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run homerun during the first inning in the home opener against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 04, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

To replace him on the roster, the Rangers recalled Patrick Wisdom from Triple-A Nashville.

He is expected to split time at the position with Logan Forsythe, who will start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Guzman left the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to the Angels on Saturday after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while running out a double in the third inning.

“I’ve never had problems with the right leg. It’s very rare,” Guzman said.

“When things are going to happen, they are going to happen. You can’t control that. I don’t know what happened, but I just got to get healthy.”

Guzman started the first eight games of the season at first base for the Rangers and was hitting .231 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Wisdom was acquired from St. Louis in a trade in December.

Patrick Wisdom #21 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait on photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

He played in 32 games for the Cardinals last season, hitting .260 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

