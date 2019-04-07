ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jennifer Najmabadi said she considers her 7-year-old German Shepherd, Charlie, to be her first born.

“He’s a rescue. He fit right in. I’m a veteran with PTSD. He helped me. He saved me,” Najmabadi said. “He was there for me when I was going through a lot. He was there for our family when each child was born.”

He’s alive thanks to the kindness of strangers.

“The way the bone has broken, amputation looks like the best thing for quality of life.”

When Charlie disappeared on Saturday, Najmabadi ultimately got bad news from a neighbor.

“She said the car had hit him and kept going. And he spun off into the side of the road. Max went after him because that’s his brother.”

Retired Dallas Fire Captain Greg Harper and his wife found the dogs.

They share a common bond with the family as Najmabadi’s husband is a Dallas firefighter and the Harpers are also passionate about pets.

“They rescued 19 dogs. He couldn’t just leave a dog. He really just spoke to my heart bc I could never leave an animal either. I don’t understand how someone could,” she said.

She said Greg Harper rushed her two dogs to the vet and offered ot pay for Charlie’s amputation.

“We said, ‘absolutely not.’ And they already paid for it. And we told them not to. I don’t know how to thank them,” she said.

The surgery on Charlie is expected to happen early this week.

Meantime, Najmabadi is hoping the driver who hit Charlie comes forward.