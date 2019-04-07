  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of Texas Tech fans gathered in the streets overnight, celebrating the Red Raiders’ win over Michigan State in the Final Four.

Celebrations got out of hand though, with some people in the crowds starting fires and even flipping over at least one car.

Texas Tech fans start fires after Final Four victory (courtesy: Max Hengst/ The Daily Toreador)

Lubbock Police responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Investigators are looking into multiple cases of property damage and said they will work with Texas Tech University to try to identify and criminally charge those responsible.

