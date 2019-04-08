



We may be a few weeks away from election day, but voting has already started in United Way’s Social Innovation Competition. Five entrepreneurs are competing for $225,000 in funding and the public will help decide where that money goes.

All the competitors are based in North Texas and have developed innovative solutions to community challenges in the areas of education, income and health – United Way’s three main focus areas. Until April 15, the public can vote once a day, every day, for the organization they are most passionate about.

Take for example, tech start up Student Success Agency, which provides high school students with round the clock digital access to counseling services, in an effort to better prepare them for college. EJ Carrion founded the company after realizing the average high school student only spends 38 minutes a year with their counselor.

Then there’s Rosa Es Rojo, founded by breast cancer survivor Aidee Granados. As she battled breast cancer, she discovered one in three Latina women living in the U.S. would also be diagnosed with some kind of cancer. She started Rosa Es Rojo to provide support services and cancer prevention information to fellow Latina women in Spanish.

Readers 2 Leaders is committed to boosting reading skills for elementary students in North Texas. A staggering 60% of kindergarten through third graders are not reading on grade level. This innovative program equips out of school time providers, like soccer and summer camp coaches, with the tools to help grow these skills.

My Possibilities has a widespread reputation for its post-high school education and training programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its latest venture, MPACT, will provide these adults with a path to permanent employment.

POETIC is dedicated to ending the cycle of re-victimization for teenage girls with a history of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. POETIC’s first of its kind after care program provides these girls with a safe pathway out of the juvenile justice system, by providing an on-site school, 24/7 access to therapy, and paid internships.

