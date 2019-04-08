



– A Fort Worth firearms dealer has filed a federal lawsuit seeking damages after destroying more than 60,000 bump stocks to comply with a Trump Administration order.

RW Arms destroyed the bump stocks on March 26 and because of that, the company said it has lost millions of dollars.

Bump stocks gained national attention in 2017 after a gunman in Las Vegas used them to modify the weapons he used to kill 58 concertgoers.

The devices can increase the firing speed of semi-automatic weapons.

RW Arms became a major seller of bump stocks when Slide Fire Solutions, the maker of bump stocks, shut down its website and referred all of its customers RW Arms.

Slide Fire, which is based in small west Texas town of Moran, shutdown its website a year ago as pressure mounted from the public and federal government.