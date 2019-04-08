FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the most sought after buildings in Fort Worth is on the market.

Wilks Development has put the iconic Fort Worth Public Market up for sale.

“The Public Market is a landmark in Ft. Worth and when we purchased the property we fully intended to turn it into something worthy of its incredible history that would bring value to the area,” said Julieta Wilks, VP of Sales & Leasing for J&Co Realty, in-house brokerage for Wilks Development. “Unfortunately, our resources, energy and focus have been and will continue to be more on industrial and multi-family properties for the foreseeable future. We believe this project deserves to be in the hands of someone who will give it the attention this iconic building deserves and restore it to its former grandeur.”