TULSA, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Tulsa have arrested a man who they say stole an empty school bus and took it for a joyride.

Police say the Tulsa Public Schools bus was stolen Monday morning when the driver left the bus running and went into an east Tulsa QuikTrip.

According to the Tulsa World, the man told officers he decided to steal the bus after seeing an anti-texting-and-driving sign on the bus that said, “drop it and drive.

Police say the man told officers that he “dropped what he was doing” and drove off in the bus.

The man later used the bus’s radio to communicate with dispatch and tell them where he would leave the bus. Police arrested the man on complaints of auto theft and driving without a license.

