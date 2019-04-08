  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sold exclusively at Target, 60,000 hot-cold massage balls were recalled because they can leak or rupture during or after microwaving, thereby posing a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there are 84 reports of the balls bursting in the microwave and 17 reports of people being burned on various parts of their bodies.

The Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls were sold in packages of two — one smooth and one with raised bumps. They are teal, light pink or lavender colors, according to CPSC. They were sold exclusively at Target stores across the country from December 2018 through February 2019 for $5.

Recalled Vivitar Hot/Cold Massage Balls (credit:
Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The name “Vivitar,” model number, date code, and UPC can be found on the bottom of the product packaging. The date code can also be found on the smooth ball.

Model/Lot Numbers; Date Code; UPC:

  • F19-MB-TL; MID# 1940918; 681066474037
  • F19-MB-LP; MID# 1940918; 681066305645
  • F19-MN-LV; MID# 1940918; 681066182475

People who bought these should return them to any Target for a refund, the CPSC says.

