ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Medical City Arlington has a new addition.

On Monday, the hospital unveiled Medical City Women’s Hospital Arlington, a $60 million extension to the original building.

The new space adds more than 125,000 square feet dedicated to women’s health, including high-risk pregnancies and deliveries.

A new staff trained in women’s health will also work there.

Currently MCA delivers more than 4,000 babies each year.

Facilities include:

A dedicated postpartum floor with 34 private patient rooms

4 spacious women’s premier postpartum suites

33 women’s services medical/surgical rooms

23 modern labor and delivery rooms

3 C-section operating rooms

35 Level III neonatal intensive care (NICU) beds, including 15 private NICU rooms

2 dedicated family overnight stay rooms for NICU patient family members