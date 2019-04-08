IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is trying to get a New York police officer’s award from 1914 back to the officer’s family.

An Irving Police Athletic League board member who owns a pawn shop came across the item that looks like a badge and wants to get it back in the right hands.

Irving Police tweeted Monday afternoon, “Twitter do your thing!

We are trying to locate any relatives of the officer who received this prestigious “Most Popular Policeman” award from @NYPDnews in 1914. You must be able to state the name that is engraved on the back & show us proof of how you are related. How did we acquire such a neat artifact? One of the Irving PAL board members owns a pawn shop & has generously offered to gift it back to the officer’s family.”