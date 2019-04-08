  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMCapital One Championship Central
    8:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:30 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:05 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Irving Police, Most Popular Policeman, pawn shop, social media, Twitter

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is trying to get a New York police officer’s award from 1914 back to the officer’s family.

An Irving Police Athletic League board member who owns a pawn shop came across the item that looks like a badge and wants to get it back in the right hands.

Irving Police tweeted Monday afternoon, “Twitter do your thing!

We are trying to locate any relatives of the officer who received this prestigious “Most Popular Policeman” award from @NYPDnews in 1914. You must be able to state the name that is engraved on the back & show us proof of how you are related. How did we acquire such a neat artifact? One of the Irving PAL board members owns a pawn shop & has generously offered to gift it back to the officer’s family.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s