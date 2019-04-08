



– The North Texas roofer accused of ripping off Collin County families for at least $250,000 will sit in jail until he goes on trial.

Greg Averitt is a charged with theft and forgery.

The victims said he took their insurance checks but did not do the repair work.

Averitt had been out on bond since his indictment last summer, on the condition he not solicit any more construction work.

On Monday, a judge reversed that decision after learning Averitt was working for a new roofing company.

Averitt said he did not think he was soliciting because he only reached out to previous clients.

The judge told him he was splitting hairs and ruled he stay in jail until his trial.