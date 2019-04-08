



– Delta Air Lines comes in first in a long-running study that ranks U.S. airlines by how often flights arrive on time and other statistical measures. Researchers who crunch the numbers also said that as a whole, U.S. airlines are getting better at handling baggage and overcrowded flights, and they’re getting fewer complaints.

Delta was the only carrier to improve in all four categories, the researchers said. It rose from second place last year. JetBlue Airways ranked second, followed by Southwest Airlines and last year’s winner, Alaska Airlines. Discount carrier Frontier Airlines ranked last, just behind American Airlines.

