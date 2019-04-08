



– When Matin Azizi-Yarand entered the court room he was wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit and shackles.

He answered “yes sir” and “guilty” during this plea hearing that prosecutors said resulted in a fitting sentence of 20 years in prison.

Judge John Roach Jr. sentenced Azizi-Yarand to 20 years in prison for the solicitation charge and 10 years in prison for the terroristic threat charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Azizi-Yarand was an 18-year-old Plano West Senior High School student when he was arrested last May.

The teenager admitted to developing an allegiance to ISIS and orchestrating a plot to commit a mass shooting at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

Fortunately, while he was planning the crime and trying to buy weapons for it he started communicating with an undercover FBI agent.

Throughout a lengthy arrest affidavit it was revealed that Azizi-Yarand and the undercover agent got as far as a scouting mission at the mall.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said this was the first ever terrorism case in Texas to be prosecuted in a state court.

“The joint terrorism task force was there to monitor him and ultimately engage with him and keep us safe,” said Willis. “This was a textbook case of joint investigation and prosecution that absolutely saved lives.”

Defense attorneys said a guilty verdict was likely.

“We thought it was in the best interest of our client he was facing life in prison, 20 years is a very reasonable deal on this case,” said defense attorney Mitch Nolte.

The case became complicated for authorities because the teenager was too young to face federal terrorism charges but there was no state law about abetting foreign terrorists.

Because Yarand threatened to kill mall security, he could be charged with solicitation of capital murder.

“This was a serious, serious threat,” said United States Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “There is no doubt that Azizi-Yarand would have carried out what he was planning. Federal and state law enforcement in this district are committed to working together to combat terrorist activities in this region. We greatly appreciate all of the law enforcement that moved quickly to prevent what could have been a very bad situation. The FBI and the Plano, Frisco and Richardson police departments, as part of the regional Joint Terrorism Task Force, just did a great job. And the cooperation of the Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis and his office was outstanding and allowed us to make sure the consequence reflected the seriousness of the offense.”

