FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A vocal group of activists walked through downtown Fort Worth Tuesday, trying to keep attention on the shooting death of Kevin Battle.

The group, which included Battle’s fiancée and a lifelong friend, also threatened to push a boycott of city events and businesses, unless there was an arrest in the case.

Battle was shot in the face and back of the head two weeks ago by his neighbor, Mark Jabben, on the front porch of a duplex where they both lived.

Police have not arrested or charged Jabben though, saying he claimed self-defense and that they believed Battle attempted to walk in to Jabben’s apartment during an argument.

Talydia Adams, Battle’s fiancée, had left to go to the store when the shooting happened March 25 She said she’s angry two weeks have passed without an arrest.

“We want justice,” she said. “We want him arrested. He left us hurt. And we want him arrested now.”

Police said last week the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office had been briefed on the case and agreed to take it to a grand jury for review.

The DA’s office did not have a comment on the status of the case on Tuesday.

The demonstrators are planning another public event at the Fort Worth Arts Fest downtown this weekend.