  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:AAC, American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavericks, DFW News, Dirk Nowitzki, final home game, Mavericks fans, party on the plaza


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a night to celebrate on of the greatest athletes and people in Dallas-Fort Worth area sports history.

It’s the final home game for the 2018-19 season for the Dallas Mavericks and many fans, players and higher ups with the Mavericks believe it could be Dirk Nowitzki’s final home game ever.

After 21 seasons, all with Dallas, it’s anticipated Nowitzki will retire, although he hasn’t said if he’ll do that or come back for a 22nd season.

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts as they take on Team LeBron in the second quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Getty Images)

There’s a lot of energy around the American Airlines Center, an arena that wasn’t even built when Dirk started his career as a Dallas Maverick.

The cheapest tickets available for Tuesday night’s game are $86 if you want to sit on the very top row.

The Mavs did not make the playoffs this season, so typically the 81st game of the year wouldn’t mean anything.

On this night, it means a whole lot.

“He’s meant everything to basketball fans in Germany,” said Mavs fan Matt Kern. “He’s taking our national team to the championship game. Him in 2011 (championship season) was so much vindication after what happened in 2006 (lost championship series).

“I it close to the Dallas bench,” said Mavs fan Yan Gdi. “I just really want to see them live see them play. Previously I see them on TV but this is different quite different.”

Tipoff for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns is at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 11 Sports reporter Keith Russell tweeted, “Every seat in the arena has something commentating career. tribute

The Dallas Zoo tweeted well wishes for Dirk, saying, “Wishing #DirkNowitzki luck tonight during his final home game, from one GOAT to another! #DirkForever @dallasmavs @swish41

RELATED STORIES

Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Talks Dirk Nowitzki At End Of Star’s 21st Season

Mavericks To Celebrate What Could Be Dirk Nowitzki’s Final Home Game

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s