It’s the final home game for the 2018-19 season for the Dallas Mavericks and many fans, players and higher ups with the Mavericks believe it could be Dirk Nowitzki’s final home game ever.

After 21 seasons, all with Dallas, it’s anticipated Nowitzki will retire, although he hasn’t said if he’ll do that or come back for a 22nd season.

There’s a lot of energy around the American Airlines Center, an arena that wasn’t even built when Dirk started his career as a Dallas Maverick.

The cheapest tickets available for Tuesday night’s game are $86 if you want to sit on the very top row.

The Mavs did not make the playoffs this season, so typically the 81st game of the year wouldn’t mean anything.

On this night, it means a whole lot.

“He’s meant everything to basketball fans in Germany,” said Mavs fan Matt Kern. “He’s taking our national team to the championship game. Him in 2011 (championship season) was so much vindication after what happened in 2006 (lost championship series).

“I it close to the Dallas bench,” said Mavs fan Yan Gdi. “I just really want to see them live see them play. Previously I see them on TV but this is different quite different.”

Tipoff for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns is at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 11 Sports reporter Keith Russell tweeted, “Every seat in the @ dallasmavs arena has something commentating @ swish41 career. # amazing tribute @ CBSDFW @ CBS11Sports”

The Dallas Zoo tweeted well wishes for Dirk, saying, “Wishing #DirkNowitzki luck tonight during his final home game, from one GOAT to another! #DirkForever @dallasmavs @swish41

