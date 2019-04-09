PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction crews working on the renovation of Carpenter Park North discovered a red-tailed hawks nest at the top of a light pole.

Workers found the nest as they were taking down poles for the project.

The City of Plano said in a news release Tuesday, the single pole with the nest will not be disturbed until the fledglings hatch and fly away.

“This is the most widespread and familiar large hawk in North America,” the National Audubon Society says on its website. The description goes on to say, “An inhabitant of open country, it is commonly seen perched on roadside poles or sailing over fields and woods.”