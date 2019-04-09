ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A music instructor who taught children for 20 years was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Charles Reid Rogers, Jr. was taken into custody on February 13, 2019.

He is more widely known in the community as Reid Rogers and was employed at Sounds Good School of Music as a guitar instructor. The business was located in the 5700 block of Forest Bend Drive in Arlington.

Detectives are attempting to determine if there are additional victims in the community who may not have come forward. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Trisha Walker with Crimes Against Children Unit at 817.795-9992 ext. 141 or email: trisha.walker@arlingtontx.gov.