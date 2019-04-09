  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington PD, Child Rape, Crime, Death, DFW News, Evil Man, Family, Hate, help, jail, love, Parents, prison, rape, Reid Rogers, Reid Rogers worked at Sounds Good School of Music as a guitar instructor for the last two decades., Sex, Sexual Abuse, Sounds Good School of Music

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A music instructor who taught children for 20 years was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Charles Reid Rogers, Jr. was taken into custody on February 13, 2019.

Charles Reid Rogers (credit: Arlington Police Department)

He is more widely known in the community as Reid Rogers and was employed at Sounds Good School of Music as a guitar instructor. The business was located in the 5700 block of Forest Bend Drive in Arlington.

Detectives are attempting to determine if there are additional victims in the community who may not have come forward. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Trisha Walker with Crimes Against Children Unit at 817.795-9992 ext. 141 or email: trisha.walker@arlingtontx.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s