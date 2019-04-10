ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A person was injured after suspects shot towards a home in an Arlington neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police say.

Police responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Dale Street in regards to a shooting at around 2:25 a.m. They say unknown suspects fired shots towards a home and then drove away.

A female victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are still looking into what led to the shooting and have not yet released any descriptions of the suspects.