ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police officers went above and beyond when they saw a couple struggling to move a washing machine downstairs at an apartment complex.

One of the officers, Corporal Leonard Lake, used to work in delivery and said he knew exactly what to do.

“We were able to ascent it down and tie it up and load it up to the dolly and take it down two flights of stairs,” Corporal Lake said. “They couldn’t say ‘thank you’ enough and said they had no clue how they were going to get it down and they really appreciated us helping them.”

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted, “This is not your typical police call, but it’s an example of what police officers do throughout the community. Corporal Lake & Officer Olivas stepped in to help after seeing a resident struggling to move an appliance into their home. #SocialJustice #HelpingHand #ServiceBeforeSelf”