FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant made a heck of an impression on one VIP passenger recently.

Maddie Peters says she was mortified when a person in the isle accidentally bumped into her as she carried a tray of drinks and she dumped them on a passenger in first class — her boss, CEO Doug Parker.

Peters says she’d never spilled a drink on a passenger during her four years with Fort Worth-based American.

That changed on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and her first meeting with Parker, who introduced himself to the crew while boarding.

Peters posted details online about serving drinks in the first-class cabin when another passenger unknowingly bumped her. She says half of the drinks spilled on her, while the rest doused Parker.

She says Parker was a good sport, laughed it off and while deplaning told Peters that he’d never forget her.

In her online post Peters said, “Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages.”

