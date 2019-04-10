Filed Under:Arson, Bank Of America, Dallas Fire Rescue, DFW News, Felony, Keo Reaksa, lighter fluid, revenge, spite

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 56-year-old woman is in custody after she admitted to using lighter fluid to start a fire at an ATM and the front doors of the Bank of America at 2500 N. Haskell Avenue shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they caused any significant structural damage.

The suspect, Keo Reaksa, remained on the scene after starting the fire, and confessed to having set the fire out of “Spite and Revenge.”

Keo Reaksa

She was arrested and charged with Felony 2 Arson.

Her bond is set at $5,000.

