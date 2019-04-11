  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Driving While Intoxicated, dwi, Houston, Houston News, Texas, Tim Williams, travel, Trivago

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The actor known for starring in Trivago commercials was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Houston, according to police.

KTRK-TV reports police found Tim Williams passed out in his vehicle while his foot was on the brakes in a moving lane of traffic in the 8800 block of Westheimer just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Tim Williams mugshot (Credit: Houston PD)

The 52-year-old was soon arrested and charged with DWI.

Williams is a Houston native who is most-known as a spokesperson in commercials advertising the travel website, Trivago.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s