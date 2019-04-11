HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The actor known for starring in Trivago commercials was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Houston, according to police.

KTRK-TV reports police found Tim Williams passed out in his vehicle while his foot was on the brakes in a moving lane of traffic in the 8800 block of Westheimer just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The 52-year-old was soon arrested and charged with DWI.

Williams is a Houston native who is most-known as a spokesperson in commercials advertising the travel website, Trivago.com.