FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man was shot “in the lower part of his body” in the 5100 block of E. Rosedale Street, Fort Worth Police said Thursday night.

What police called an apparent drive-by shooting, happened around 8:15 p.m.

Police said East and Gang units responded to the shooting.

Police said the victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators have no witnesses or suspects at the moment.