WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Central Texas family is reeling over the death of their “healthy” 20-year-old son, and they believe it was caused by a lodged chicken bone in his throat that was missed by two different doctors.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody shared the story on Twitter of the family as the victim, identified as Cameron Fikac by KVUE-TV, was the son of a fellow deputy of the department.

The sheriff said a crash happened last Thursday involving the 20-year-old after he went into cardiac arrest. When asked about medical history at the hospital, the victim’s father told doctors that about 10 days ago from the day of the crash his son choked on a chicken bone.

Today, I witnessed one of the saddest days of my life. Watching one of my best friends say good by to his eldest son. Only because of two missed opportunities by doctors. #Accountability #LeftTooSoon pic.twitter.com/KmrJUybfGA — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) April 9, 2019

“[His father] said he choked on a chicken bone 10 days ago. And for the past 10 days, he’s been complaining about this lodged object in his throat enough to where he went and sought medical attention. Not once, but twice within 10 days,” Chody said.

According to Chody, Fikac was told during both of those visits that there was nothing in his throat. Ten days after he choked, he went into cardiac arrest and was put on life support. And five days after that on April 9, he passed away.

“When a young 20-year-old, otherwise healthy 20-year-old, is driving his car and goes into cardiac arrest, hits a pedestrian, [goes] to the hospital 10 days later… and is then put on life support, that’s negligence in my opinion,” Chody said.

The lodged chicken bone caused a “septic infection,” which in turn caused brain injury, the sheriff said. KVUE reports doctors performed a CAT scan and found the bone in Fikac’s throat.

The family believes Fikac was on his way to a third doctor when the crash happened.

“I tell this story because it’s so tragic. And the fact that this young man went to two different medical places… and we believed to be on his way to his third one when he had his wreck… to be gone from this world,” Chody said.

“My heart hurts so much for this family right now. I can’t imagine what they’re going through. Not because of a tragic accident that no one could help. Not because of some disease that’s been lingering… because of a diagnosis that was missed not once, but twice. That’s wrong,” he added.