DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after her husband shot and killed her late Wednesday evening in the White Rock area of Dallas, police say.

Police responded to a home near Creekmere Drive at around 11:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot by her husband.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The husband was arrested and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police are looking into any possible motive for the deadly shooting. The names of the wife and husband have not yet been released.

Neighbors say the couple owned two homes next to each other in the area. Crime scene tape was put up at both of those homes as police investigated the incident.