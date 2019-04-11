  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old is behind bars after allegedly threatening his father with a sword and throwing a chair that hit a 2-year-old.

Deputies arrested Noah Wayne Scott Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of Pecan Valley Court in Oak Trail Shores.

Noah Wayne Scott (credit: Hood County Sheriff’s Office)

His 61-year-old father wasn’t injured, albeit shaken up after the incident. Scott resisted deputies during his arrest and kicked a deputy in his knee, authorities said.

No one appeared seriously injured. Scott was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a peace officer, injury to a child and resisting arrest.

 

 

