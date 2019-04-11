



Dirk Nowitzki has signed off!

The Dallas legend thanked fans in a Twitter video on the official Mavericks page after playing his final game in uniform last night in San Antonio.

“Thanks to the fans for all the amazing support from day one… made me part of this community. Had a blast representing this city and this franchise for 21 years,” he said.

Nowitzki officially announced his retirement on Tuesday after his last home game at American Airlines Center against the Phoenix Suns.

However, the 7-foot German said he isn’t going anywhere.

“It’s time to move on, but as you guys know, I’ll be around. I’m a Texan for life,” Nowitzki said.

On Tuesday night, Nowitzki was treated to a big celebration before, during and after the last home game. NBA legends Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippin, Larry Bird, Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf visited the AAC to honor Number 41 along with former teammates and thousands of fans.

Nowitzki finished his 21-year career as number six on the all-time NBA scoring list and as the leading scorer among international players.

“It’s not a goodbye. I’ll be around.”