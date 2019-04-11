  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Arkansas man whose remains were found in Oklahoma more than 30 years ago, has been identified thanks to work by researchers at the University of North Texas and advances in DNA technology.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday it’s investigating the killing of 32-year-old William C. Reed, who was last seen alive in Bentonville, Arkansas, in August 1987.

William C. Reed (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

His skeletal remains were found almost a year later near Mazie, Oklahoma, about 80 miles west of Bentonville.

Reed’s remains were identified after researchers at UNT extracted DNA from one of the victim’s bones.

A DNA profile entered last month into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System was matched to Reed’s brother and daughter, who submitted DNA in 2010 hoping it could locate him.

